The AI Paradox: A Slippery Slope or a Useful Weapon? (Music based on "Checkmate: The Triumph of Technocracy")

We stand at the crossroads of innovation and enslavement. AI allows us to create, to spread ideas, to challenge those who seek control over us. Yet, this is precisely what they want—an irresistible tool so deeply woven into our lives that we cannot help but use it, even as it paves the road to our own submission.

The song in the video is created using AI based on the article “Checkmate: The Triumph of Technocracy”. Yes, we can write songs and organize with musicians, record, reiterate and make something incredible. But we don’t always have the luxury of either the time nor connections to make that a reality - in this case AI can enable us to spread the message of what is actually going on to reach a wider audience.

But it can also be a slippery slope and exactly what they want.

So, what’s the move? Do we reject AI entirely as a matter of principle, refusing to play their game? Or do we turn their own weapons against them, risking the very thing we fight to prevent?

What do you think?

To bring back a quote I heard many years ago from Tucker Max;

”The devil does not come dressed in red cape and pointy horns.

He comes as everything you ever wished for.”