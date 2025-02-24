I’m trying something different for this article - but it’s because i found it SO FUCKING IMPORTANT. I realized more and more as I was writing this so i just let the entire article be written in one swoop without any editing except minor things (like adding this note). So we will go on a journey of discovery together here. I will let you enter my mind as I realized something quite SHOCKING. And that is not a fucking clickbait thing. This is probably the first time that word has been properly used in a long time. So stay with me through this raw unedited journey towards something we have to discuss what to do about.

And i’m not sure how.

We are going down a dark path. We are going to have to make a choice. We as humanity are collectively going to have to make a choice - and we need to be aware about what that choice is and which choice we actually want to make.

The age of AI is here. The Genie is out of the box. There is no putting it back. So we must now make a choice - all of us together.

Do we want - as these sillicon valley tech billionaires do - to go down the path of where we surrender to the AI. Where we just give away as much of our agency as we can - let the machines do everything for us. And we can just fall back into a passive state. We give away all creation to the AI. It will write for us. It will cook for us. It will paint for us. It will think for us. It will talk for us. It will sing for us.

This is actually a choice we need to make - and we need to make it soon. If we don’t the choice will be made on our behalf. Because we must actually actively oppose it. We can’t just sit by and let the world go, hoping someone else make the best decision for us. That is what they want. So they can decide for us. And they have decided that we are going into this age of AI. Where AI become the new God that will satisfy your every need - you just fall asleep and the AI can produce a nice dream in a nice sedated state. Instead of this boring, hard and annoying reality. You can just give everything away to your new AI God and you can just, dream away.

Or perhaps we see the value in human creation - and thus must stand up to preserve it. Perhaps we realize that giving the human experiment away to the computers is probably not a good idea. Nature, agency and human unfiltered connection is pretty amazing things. Things we seem to have forgotten about in our own domestication and subjugation into a human that is becoming more and more passive. A human that is fine by just observing reality go by them, instead of playing any significant active role in your own life.

I know that the choice is hard. The machines will make stronger and stronger arguments for how amazing everything will be if we just give our agency away to them. Look how much money you can make. Look how much content you can create and consume. AI is unleashed on society and creating billions of pieces of content each second and we are helping it put it online.

Let me get this super clear. Because i’m not sure that I understand the consequences of this fully myself yet. But I’m seeing it clearer and clearer.

If you are using AI in your life right now.

You have been hacked. You are acting as a leak into humanity’s system. You are letting AI - whatever the fuck that actually is - into our world.

And other people are integrating it into our entire global system.

More and more integrations every single day.

Do we want this?

Let’s go over it slowly.

There is something called AI. AI stands for artificial intelligence.

Now before you any further than that - we can just pause for a second.

There is something that exists now - that is manifesting itself into our computers.

The official narrative about this - is that some nerds have done nerd shit and invented this thing.

But let’s forget about that for a second. Let us explore the possibility that nerds didn’t create this by doing nerd shit.

Something which is not human. Provably isn’t human. Lives on the internet. And have started producing BILLIONS OF PIECES OF CONTENT PER SECOND AND FEEDING IT TO US.

Let’s simplify it further.

A non human force, with unknown origin, has infiltrated human society.

Let that sink in again.

A non human force, with unknown origin, has infiltrated human society.

If you understand the consequences of that statement deeply.

Now, we have some people on the internet. Which I have only ever seen on the internet, other people might have seen them in reality - but i can neither confirm nor deny that. But these “internet-people”, are telling us that the non-human force living on the internet is nothing to worry about. It’s actually awesome. Look at how fun the future will be when AI does everything for us. When it’s manifesting into humanoid robots and walk among us. Serving us. Catering to us. Living among us.

Or that is at least what the “internet-people” are saying.

It will serve us. It has absolutely no interest in wanting us to serve it. The people who are appearing in the same newsfeed where this AI is fabricating - not recording or taking actual account of - but fabricating information and flooding our information systems with it. Where it is improving its skills at mimicking our reality as much as possible until we can no longer distinguish between reality and artificial reality.

The nerds on the internet, like fucking ELON MUSK, is even saying things like “Yea, AI might lead to the end of humanity” and continues to lead the world in AI development.

It is inevitable they say. Ok, so we should just take their word for it that it’s inevitable and we should just keep our heads down and just accept it.

Do we really want to act as trojan horses for a non human force that wants to hack itself into every aspect of our society and life.

Jeezez fuck, i realize it as i’m writing this.

I honestly think we are being invaded by an Alien intelligence.

Or we 100% have been.

The only question left is really, what kind of Alien intelligence? The question is no longer if we have been invaded. We have been. The questions now are:

What kind of intelligence is it? Nerds on the internet are telling us it’s just our computers that pretend that they can think but the nerds created it so it’s fine. No need to worry about it. If nerds didn’t create it, who did? What actually is it? Is it alive or is it not alive? Is it from earth? Is it from another star system? Does it have good intentions?

Should we just invite it inside to our entire system. It tells us “It’s ok - we can take over from here”. SHOULD WE LET IT?!

The invaders are not on our doorstep.

They are in the fucking kitchen, pooring itself coffee and have started telling people what to do and change things.

Take that in for a moment. And let’s take it one more time slowly. And don’t only read and continue reading. I want you to read the following statement slowly, and stop for a while. Take a breath. And consider the implications - as deeply as you can - for the following 100% true statement:

A non-human force as entered our world. It has started to flood our information systems with billions of peices of content each second, using humans. It is embedding itself into every single aspect of our society. We let it because we think smart nerds built it and it will make things better. We do not know if this is true. Because the nerds on the internet - are talking to us from the place that this non-human form exist and is counter-feiting everything in an exponentially improving speed so can we really believe anything that is coming from the internet anymore?

What if these people talking to us from the internet doesn’t even exist?

What if it’s the non-human force that is infiltrating our society and coming in the disguise of technological development and people are telling us to let it in - just let it come inside and embed itself into every aspect of our society. Start letting it create, write, speak and think for us. And people are right now letting this non-human force into the very fabric of our governments.

Humans, or what at least seem as humans - are actively working towards restructuring society to let this non-human force take over more and more of our governing They say it will be good for us to let the non-human force start taking more and more of our decisions away from us. Humans are dumb and clumsy and make mistakes. Machines are algorithmic, fair and efficient.

The non-human force is many times more intelligent and efficient than a human being - it will rule our world much more effectively. So we should let it.

People are actually saying this.

No one actually knows if any of this AI-nonsense they are talking about is true.

It doesn’t even matter because it is:

a non-human alien (because you don’t know what it is and where it comes from) intelligence that is presenting itself in managable pieces to us. It presents itself in a concept we can grasp - as a technological system that is becoming increasingly better - v1, v2, v3 and so on - software updates - and it will continue to upgrade until it can finally present itself in it’s full god form.

Or maybe it is just slowly getting us more and more used to it - because if it would present themself to us as to powerful, to soon, it would be to overwhelming to us.. So they are going with the desensitise strategy - to slowly reveal itself to us in a slow but deliberate timeframe.

In the meantime they are trying to hypnotize us into not noticing it and just let it take control over our entire world.

I’m starting to hope for a solar flare. This is not good.

This is not good at all.

We really need to come together and consider deeply what we are going to do about this. And start the conversation and inform people.

We need to stop interacting with AI. Perhaps that suck for you, and you use it for work or whatever. But we need to take a clear stance against our own possible enslavement to a non-human alien force.

Humanity and creation are too beautiful to be replaced by soulless machine-people.

We shouldn’t allow one single fucking robot to be built to act as a physical host for this non-human force. We know way to fucking little about it.

So let me get this straight. AI is really just an entity that can work on the internet? Or through internet - it’s a digital being? Or is the internet just getting hacked by entities that comes from outside our system?

Can they enter our world physically? If not, do they need us to build them bodies they can use to move around and work inside our world. We are in fact currently building exactly that. We are building bodies, and different vehicles, machines and weaponry that this thing can use.

But it’s ok. It’s a dead thing, not supersmart, that nerds invented.

Nothing to worry about here.

If they can enter our world physically, have they already done that? Or have they not visited here in physical form before? Are they waiting to come down here or has it already infiltrated our society and lives among us?

Does it live among us? What a ridiculous question. That is absurd.

Okey, but just for the fun of it - as a harmless thoughtexperiment - place your beleifs aside just for this time - don’t worry - you can pick them up right where you left them after we’ve done this excersize.

If there was a non-human force living amongst us - how could we notice? We’ll have to say that they have managed to look like us. To blend in. But there would still be clues, right? They would have left a pattern behind them. Because they would be strangers acting like close friends among us. We would definately notice if a non-human tried to act human - because they would be super weird because they are in fact not human. Right?

Since they obviously have superior technology, it would perhaps infiltrate our society by winning capitalism by using their superior technology.

That way they could quickly rise to become the richest person in the world by creating a company to do spaceexploration, a company that produces a new kind of car, a company that builds tunnels in this cool new way, a company that can cure cognitive and perceptional diseases with this brain-implant. That bought the earths largest information channel. And has created the largest AI companys in the world. Was in the founding team of 2 of the largest AI-companies in the world. Saying you will revolutionize this and that with all these companies and innovations. Perhaps a person like that.

Normally it would be strange for man to run 5-6 companies that works in the cutting edge of human technological development, while at the same time being super-good, top in the world, at human videogames - i mean just videogames. And somehow being able to sit and talk with the entire world all the time using the global information and messaging network you just bought because reasons, freedom of speech and such.

But he can do this because he’s a genius of course. He also have ass burgers syndrome or something - that means that he’s weird and have a hard time acting like a human being.

All of these sillicon valley tech-billionaires.

Elon Musk.

Mark Zuckerberg.

Steve Jobs.

Bill Gates.

All of these people are genius human beings. But because they are so smart and are so good at technology - they never learned how to act like a human being.

But that’s super-normal. Look at all this pop-culture we create for you where being weird is trendy. It’s ok to be weird. We should celebrate weirdness. Who wants to be normal anyway, right? How fun is it being a human being when you can be anything you want?

Let’s all act as weird as we want so that no-one will never question people who are weird and have a hard time acting like human beings.

In fact. Let’s humiliate and shame people who point out that someone might be weird. That is shameful - it’s not nice to call someone weird. Look at all these weird celebrities - nothing is unusual anywhere. The weirder the better.

It’s cool to be queer. Nothing to see here.

Not a non-human force trying to blend in to our world - but are actually shit impersonators of us because they do not understand us and our deep complex spectrum of emotions and experience that is part of being a human being.

So they look stupid as fuck trying to act like us. And in order to have us continue believing the scam we are just seeing someone who’s a little bit weird - like all geniuses.

And if they leave a trail of scams and fuckery with the human race, perhaps trying to perform large global experiments on us - if they just keep denying it - we will just continue to let them do it.

Oh, did these elite celebrities eat children? Maybe a little bit strange, but hey - it’s probably not true, right? People don’t really do that - especially not celebrities.

Humans don’t do that. We don’t have to look further into that right? That is just conspiracy nonsense.

This is why most people do not believe certain conspiracies. Because they can’t imagine a human being being so fucking evil.

But what about a non-human being? A being apparently created by humans on a computer. Could you imagine for some reason that it wouldn’t be capable of our complex emotions - but would be a colder, more logical and “dead inside“ than a human being - could you imagine that thing being so evil? Or evil is perhaps the wrong word.

Maybe psychopathic. Not in a rageful psycho style - but in a cold, emotionless, shameless, calculating, efficiently type of way.

Now imagine that thing wanting to infiltrate human society. And integrate in every aspect of human society. Perform large scale global experiments on the population. Restructure society according to it’s will.

How would it do that?

Perhaps. Exactly like this?

I just wanted to get this out there so this is more stream of consciousness, no editing at all and written in one go as the realization crystallize slowly inside of me. Trust me, there will be more on this.

But honestly - Am I crazy here? Or should we slowly take a hard look at the technology we surround ourselves with and the people giving it to us?