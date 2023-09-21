A Publication for Those Who Refuse to Be Played

The Line Has Been Drawn

Most people sense something is deeply wrong with our world but can't quite put their finger on it. They catch glimpses of the machinery behind the curtain but quickly look away, returning to the comfortable numbness of alternative/mainstream narratives.

I refuse to look away.

Am I Crazy Here? exists for one reason: to cut through the bullshit and see clearly—so we can act strategically.

This isn't another doom-scrolling outrage factory or a place to wallow in conspiratorial thinking. This is a sanctuary for the intellectually honest—people who follow evidence wherever it leads, even when that path challenges everything they thought they knew.

We map the game board.

We name the players.

We break the script.

If you feel like you’re seeing something others don’t—you're not crazy.

You're paying attention. And we need you.

What You’ll Get

🔹 Unfiltered analysis that challenges mainstream narratives without falling into reactionary traps.

🔹 Deep dives into power structures—the architects, mechanisms, and incentives shaping our world.

🔹 Strategic thinking frameworks to help you navigate, not just react.

🔹 A path forward—because “waking up” means nothing if you don’t move.

We Are The Outliers and Misfits

This community isn't for everyone. If you're looking for comfortable narratives that confirm what you already believe, plenty of publications will happily serve that need.

This is for the outliers, the pattern-recognizers, the ones who've always felt slightly out of step with consensus reality. The ones who don't fit neatly into left/right political boxes. The ones who sense that beneath the headlines and viral outrage, something much deeper is unfolding.

You know who you are.

"Am I Crazy Here?" exists for those who've felt that chill of recognition—that moment when you see the patterns others miss and wonder if you're the only one. You're not.

Why Paid Subscribers Matter

This publication remains independent—untethered from influence, corporate funding, or ideological obedience.

By subscribing, you’re not just supporting this work. You’re ensuring a space for uncensored research, real analysis, and pathways toward true autonomy.

You’re also funding:

🔹 Research that digs deeper—not just surface-level hot takes.

🔹 Development of practical alternatives to increasingly dystopian systems.

🔹 A community that builds, not just reacts.

I publish when I have something worth saying – which tends to be weekly.

Quality over quantity, always.

What Makes This Publication Different

While others are busy feeding you either mainstream propaganda or unhinged conspiracy theories, I'm mapping the territory between—where actual truth resides. I don't claim that I have any privileged access to hidden knowledge, but I've developed something more valuable: a bullshit detector finely calibrated by years of watching patterns emerge from chaos.

What sets my work apart isn't perfect insight but relentless intellectual honesty. When I'm wrong (and I will be), I'll be the first to say it. No ego, no hidden agenda—just an unwavering commitment to seeing clearly.

Start Here

New? Start with these cornerstone pieces:

➡️ Checkmate: The Triumph of Technocracy

How the tech elite are quietly reshaping society, consolidating power, and engineering a future where control is seamless and resistance is futile.

➡️ The Triumph of Technocracy: Part 2

The pandemic wasn’t just a crisis—it was a sorting mechanism, profiling resistance and tightening the noose of centralized control. Here’s how it happened.

➡️ Bitcoin's Dark Secret

Bitcoin promised financial liberation, but is it actually laying the groundwork for the most sophisticated surveillance system in history?

Awakening is Worthless Without Action

Most so-called “truth seekers” never leave the outrage phase.

They know what’s happening but never do anything about it.

Not here.

This publication is about bridging the gap—between knowledge and strategy, awareness and autonomy, understanding and real-world action.

The world doesn’t need more people who can point out the problem.

It needs people who are ready to create real change.

If you’re one of them, welcome.

If not, that's fine too—this isn't for everyone.

And it never will be.