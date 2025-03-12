Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Eutopia Group
Paradise Syndicate
Archive
About
"The Matrix" Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters
How Your Perception of Reality Has Been Engineered—And What You Can Do About It
Mar 12
•
Erik Wikström
101
Share this post
Am I crazy here?
"The Matrix" Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
43
Elon Musk: Genius, Billionaire Philanthropist
How the World’s Richest Moron Scammed His Way into Controlling Your Future
Mar 6
•
Erik Wikström
54
Share this post
Am I crazy here?
Elon Musk: Genius, Billionaire Philanthropist
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
70
The AI Paradox: A Slippery Slope or a Useful Weapon? (Music based on "Checkmate: The Triumph of Technocracy")
Fighting the System with Its Own Weapons—A Slippery Slope to Our Demise?
Mar 1
•
Erik Wikström
12
Share this post
Am I crazy here?
The AI Paradox: A Slippery Slope or a Useful Weapon? (Music based on "Checkmate: The Triumph of Technocracy")
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
2:44
February 2025
Bitcoin's Dark Secret: When Freedom Becomes Control
From Liberation Technology to Surveillance Infrastructure: Bitcoin's Role in Shaping the Future of Financial Control
Feb 27
•
Erik Wikström
50
Share this post
Am I crazy here?
Bitcoin's Dark Secret: When Freedom Becomes Control
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
23
THE REVELATION: The Silent Invasion.
Trust me: Keep reading for a SHOCKING revelation - it's probably not what you think it is.
Feb 24
•
Erik Wikström
35
Share this post
Am I crazy here?
THE REVELATION: The Silent Invasion.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
58
The Triumph of Technocracy | Part 2: The Ultimate Deception
How the Pandemic Sorted, Profiled, and Set Up the Resistance for the Perfect Trap
Feb 21
•
Erik Wikström
81
Share this post
Am I crazy here?
The Triumph of Technocracy | Part 2: The Ultimate Deception
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
86
Checkmate: The Triumph of Technocracy
How Trump, Elon & the Tech Elite are paving the way for a Brave New World - And what it means for all of us
Feb 15
•
Erik Wikström
383
Share this post
Am I crazy here?
Checkmate: The Triumph of Technocracy
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
312
Schack Matt: Teknokratins Triumf och Demokratins Sista Strid
Hur Trump, Elon & Tech-Eliten banar väg för en skön ny värld – och vad det betyder för oss alla
Feb 11
•
Erik Wikström
3
Share this post
Am I crazy here?
Schack Matt: Teknokratins Triumf och Demokratins Sista Strid
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Erik Wikström
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts